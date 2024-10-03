Sybiha Had Telephone Conversation With US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Andriy Sybiha had a“productive” phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the post of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign on the social X .

“As part of our regular dialogue, had a productive phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to follow up on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit and coordinate further steps that will lead to historic decisions, and bring our victory closer,” Sybiha said in a statement.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held almost three dozen meetings during his visit to the United States.