Austin And Umerov Discussed Situation In Ukraine And Need For Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, the US and Ukrainian defense ministers discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's needs for weapons and military equipment.

This was reported on Thursday by Sabrina Singh, an assistant spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Secretary Austin spoke on the phone today with his Ukrainian counterpart, Defense Umerov,” the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

She informed that they discussed the current dynamics of hostilities and priorities for security assistance to Ukraine.

Minister Umerov also provided an update on the Ukrainian side's operations, the situation on the battlefield and the need for additional capabilities, Singh said.

As reported by Ukrinform , last week the United States announced a USD 7.9 billion defense assistance to Ukraine. Prior to that, the US Department of Defense allocated a military support package to Ukraine in the amount of USD 375 million.

