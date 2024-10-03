Two People Injured In Derhachiv Community Due To Drone Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Tokarivka, Derhachiv community, a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were injured as a result of two grenades dropped from an enemy drone on the evening of October 3.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the head of the Derhachiv City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko.
According to him, the woman sustained shrapnel injuries to both legs and an injury to the upper left hand. The man has injuries to both legs, arms and chest.
The men were hospitalized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were wounded in Kharkiv region during the day due to Russian shelling.
