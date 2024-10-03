Qatar Participates In Arab League's Permanent Delegates Extraordinary Session On Israeli Aggression In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Arab League Council on Thursday condemned in the strong terms the sustained and barbaric Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

The decision issued by the Council's extraordinary session at the level of permanent delegates stressed the need to stop the aggression immediately.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the Arab League, HE Ambassador Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari, represented the State of Qatar at the meeting, held at AL General Secretariat headquarters in Cairo at the request of the Republic of Iraq and the Republic of Lebanon.

The Council warned of the unrelenting Israeli aggression's grave repercussions on the security and safety of the peoples of the region, considering any incursion or occupation of part of Lebanese territory an attack on Arab national security.

The Council affirmed its full solidarity with Lebanon in the face of the aggression that killed thousands of civilians, including children, women, elderly people and paramedics, critically wounded thousands, and forced over one million people out of their homes.

The aggression levelled entire cities and villages and the burned vast areas of agricultural land, in a flagrant war crime against humanity in violation of international covenants, treaties and international humanitarian law, the Council said.

The Council also announced support for mechanisms and efforts to hold Israel accountable for these crimes and legally prosecute it before international forums and courts.