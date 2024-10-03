CCD Denies Russian Intelligence Service's Statement On Alleged Detention Of Ukrainian Spies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement of the Russian Security Service about the alleged“detention” of employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine is another provocation.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to the agency, Kremlin resources are spreading information that the FSB has detained Ukrainian intelligence officers who tried to enter Russia from Lithuania to“collect information about border security and kidnap a child.”

Zelensky, Trudeau talk countering Russian

“The Center has verified this information - it is fake. Also, the information is absolutely ridiculous and has nothing to do with reality,” the Center said.

It is emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence does not use methods attributed to it by the enemy.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the CCD warned about the dangerous spread of photos of allegedly Ukrainian military in social network .