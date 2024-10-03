CCD Denies Russian Intelligence Service's Statement On Alleged Detention Of Ukrainian Spies
Date
10/3/2024 7:09:40 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement of the Russian federal Security Service about the alleged“detention” of employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is another provocation.
The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the agency, Kremlin resources are spreading information that the FSB has detained Ukrainian intelligence officers who tried to enter Russia from Lithuania to“collect information about border security and kidnap a child.”
Read also:
Zelensky, Trudeau talk countering Russian disinformation
“The Center has verified this information - it is fake. Also, the information is absolutely ridiculous and has nothing to do with reality,” the Center said.
It is emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence does not use methods attributed to it by the enemy.
As Ukrinform reported, earlier the CCD warned about the dangerous spread of photos of allegedly Ukrainian military in social network .
MENAFN03102024000193011044ID1108745359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.