India Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Solar Cell Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 3 (KNN) The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into solar cell imports from China, including those assembled into modules.

This probe aims to determine an appropriate anti-dumping duty to mitigate potential harm to domestic manufacturers.

The investigation, covering the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, follows applications from five Indian solar companies alleging injury to the domestic due to dumped imports.

The DGTR cites 'sufficient prima facie evidence' that Chinese solar cells are being sold at unfairly low prices in the Indian market.

According to a gazette notification, the DGTR reports a significant increase in the volume of solar cell imports over the injury investigation period (April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2023).

The agency notes that prices of imported cells from China have 'declined significantly,' undercutting domestic prices.

"Despite increased production capacities and demand in the market, the domestic industry is faced with significantly unutilised capacities and a negligible share in the market. This has resulted in significant piling up of inventories," the DGTR stated.

The petitioners include FS India Solar Ventures, Jupiter International, RenewSys India, Tata Power Solar Systems, and TP Solar. They filed the application under the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, and related rules.

Interested parties have been given 30 days to submit comments with supporting evidence. The investigation's outcome could potentially lead to the imposition of anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar cell imports, aimed at levelling the playing field for domestic manufacturers.

This probe comes amid India's efforts to boost its domestic solar manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on imports in the rapidly growing renewable energy sector.

(KNN Bureau)