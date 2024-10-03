Israeli Forces Claim Assassination Of Three Hamas Political Leaders In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN/ Manar Abudayah

The Israeli announced today, Thursday, the assassination of three leaders from Hamas's bureau in Gaza: Rouhi Mushtaha, Samih Al-Saraj, and Sami Odeh, in an Israeli raid targeting the industrial area southwest of Gaza City about a week and a half ago.

Samih Al-Saraj held the position of head of civil security in Hamas's executive committee and was responsible for civil affairs. He was close to the movement's political bureau chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and had held several positions within the movement's security apparatus in Gaza Strip, according to claims by the Israeli army.

Rouhi Mushtaha was responsible for civil affairs within the movement and played a key role in establishing the General Security Service. He was also the right-hand man of Yahya Sinwar and oversaw Hamas's civil governance in Gaza, managed prisoner affairs, and previously held the finance position. He led the movement's government activities in the sector during the ongoing conflict and was responsible for receiving and distributing aid in the northern Gaza Valley, according to the Israeli army's claims.

Sami Odeh served as the commander of the movement's General Security Service and is accused by Israel of being responsible for maintaining Hamas's rule in Gaza. He previously held the position of internal security chief, overseeing the fight against espionage and collaboration with Israel, and was closely linked to Hamas leaders, regarded as the right-hand man of Rouhi Mushtaha, according to the Israeli army's claims.



