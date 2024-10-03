Investornewsbreaks Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) Reports Phase 2 Clinical Trial Dosing Has Commenced

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA) , a clinical-stage company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs with improved efficacy and safety, reported that dosing of the first patient in its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating NGC-Cap has begun. The clinical trial is evaluating NGC-Cap for the of advanced or metastatic breast cancer. NGC-Cap combines the administration of PCS6422, PCSA's irreversible dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (“DPD”) enzyme inhibitor, with low doses of capecitabine.

“Dosing the first patient in this phase 2 trial is a significant step in the development of NGC-Cap as a more effective and better tolerated treatment than widely used capecitabine and 5-FU,” said Processa Pharmaceuticals president of research and development David Young, PharmD, PhD, in the press release.“We expect this phase 2 trial to build upon NGC-Cap's positive phase 1b findings, and we look forward to announcing the results from our interim analysis of this phase 2 trial in mid-2025.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next-generation chemotherapy (“NGC”) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path. For more information, visit the company's website at .

