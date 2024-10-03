Army Chief Oversees Live Fire Drills Of Armored Vehicles, Artillery Systems

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Hunaiti, attended live fire drills on Thursday featuring the Al-Hussein tank and advanced artillery systems, part of ongoing efforts to enhance the operational readiness of the Jordanian (JAF).The exercises, held at one of the military's specialized training ranges, were aimed at testing the upgraded capabilities of the Al-Hussein tank and other armored units.During the visit, Hunaiti received a detailed briefing from the Commander of the Royal Maintenance Corps, who outlined the tank's comprehensive upgrades, including overhauls to its key systems, electronic components, and targeting technologies.The live fire drills involved personnel from the Royal 40th Armored Brigade of the Central Military Region. The unit, recently trained on the advanced TOGS (Thermal Observation and Gunnery System), demonstrated precision targeting in both day and night scenarios, showing enhanced proficiency in adverse weather conditions.Additionally, Hunaiti oversaw the live testing of the WM80 multiple rocket launcher, deployed by the Royal 28th Rocket Battalion under the Royal Artillery Corps. Known for its long-range accuracy, the WM80 demonstrated its ability to strike strategic targets with precision.Participants in the drills displayed high levels of skill, hitting their targets with accuracy, underscoring the forces' readiness for operational deployment in various combat scenarios.General Hunaiti commended the troops for their performance and emphasized the importance of continuous training and testing to maintain the high combat effectiveness of the JAF. He noted that such exercises are critical in bolstering the armed forces' preparedness to confront evolving security threats.He further highlighted that the Jordanian Armed Forces remain committed to modernizing their arsenal, incorporating state-of-the-art technology, and ensuring that personnel are equipped and trained to leverage these advancements.As part of JAF's broader strategic vision, the General Command has prioritized the development of its armored and artillery divisions, recently introducing advanced tanks and rocket systems to its formations and units to enhance national defense capabilities.