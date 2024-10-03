Innovative Leader In Interventional Endoscopy Joins NYU Langone Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikhil A. Kumta, MD, a distinguished leader in the field of advanced endoscopy, has been named chief of endoscopy at Tisch Hospital and Kimmel Pavilion in Manhattan. He will also serve as an associate professor of at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Nikhil Kumta, MD

Continue Reading

With extensive expertise in

interventional endoscopy, Dr. Kumta specializes in minimally invasive techniques and technologies focused in the area of gastrointestinal cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. By inserting a long, flexible tube with a light and camera attached, Dr. Kumta can visualize and treat internal issues of the digestive tract-removing abnormal tissue, assessing gastrointestinal structures, and managing conditions affecting the bile ducts and pancreas, for instance, all without major surgery. His career has been marked by a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, with a focus on improving clinical outcomes throughadvanced procedures.

"Dr.

Kumta's passion for advancing innovative, minimally invasive techniques aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver the very best in cutting-edge clinical care. His expertise and innovative approach in the field of advanced endoscopy will be invaluable to our team and ultimately to our patients," said Mark B. Pochapin, MD , the Sholtz-Leeds Professor of Medicine and director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NYU Langone. "We are excited to welcome him and look forward to the significant contributions he will bring to our program."

Dr.

Kumta's extensive experience includes managing complex cases involving pancreatic and biliary tract diseases and advanced endoscopic treatments for precancerous and cancerous lesions of the gastrointestinal tract, as well as conditions such as obesity and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In addition to his clinical role, Dr. Kumta will play a key role in teaching and mentoring at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"I am thrilled to join

NYU Langone Health, an institution renowned for its excellence in patient care and innovative research," said Dr. Kumta. "My goal is to further elevate our endoscopy program by integrating the latest technologies and fostering a collaborative environment for clinical care, research, and education. I am committed to providing the highest standard of care and advancing the field of endoscopy."

About Dr.

Kumta

An esteemed specialist in gastrointestinal endoscopy and interventional endoscopy, Dr. Kumta is renowned for his expertise in minimally invasive procedures. He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College and completed his residency, gastroenrology fellowship, and advanced endoscopy fellowship training at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Additionally, Dr. Kumta holds a master's in patient-oriented research from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

Before joining

NYU Langone, he served as the system director for interventional endoscopy and director of surgical and bariatric endoscopy at Mount Sinai Hospital. He has published over 125 peer-reviewed articles in top-tier publications and has received multiple honors and awards for research and teaching. Known for his innovative, patient-centered care, he frequently lectures as visiting faculty at national and international conferences and live endoscopy courses.

Media Inquiries

Lacy Scarmana

Phone: 646-754-7367

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED