Maharashtra News: 21-Year-Old Girl And Friend Assaulted At Pune's Bopdev Ghat 'Atrocities On Women,' Says Sharad Pawar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra news: A 21-year-old girl and her friend were allegedly assaulted at Pune's Bopdev Ghat area on October 3, reported ANI. An incident of gang rape was reported to at around 5:00 AM on October 4, which comes under Kondhwa Police Station jurisdiction. The girl had visited the Ghat area on Thursday night with her friend, where she was raped by three unknown men around 11:00 pm.

Reacting over the Pune gang rape incident, Nationalist Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar said,“The started the Ladki Behan Yojana to help women. Women are benefiting from this. On one hand, there is the Ladki Behan Yojana and on the other hand, there are atrocities on women,” reported ANI.

Charging at Eknath Shinde-led government in the state, Sharad Pawar asserted that on one hand, there is an attempt to provide financial assistance to women through the Ladki Behan Yojana and on the other hand, there is a lot of anger among the people due to the increasing atrocities on women.

Criticising the state home department for not taking any action to prevent such incidents, NCP-SCP working president Supriya Sule, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that it was a“very infuriating” incident. She further alleged,“Maharashtra is not safe for women”, and questioned the safety of women in Pune and across the state

The woman had gone to the locality with a male friend, according to the Kondhwa police. Another Kondhwa police official informed PTI that the trio also assaulted the woman's male friend at an isolated place. Pune police formed ten Crime Branch and Detective Branch teams to trace and arrest the perpetrators behind the alleged gang rape, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

“As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her,” PTI quoted a senior official from Pune police as saying.

Describing the incident, Joint CP Pune City Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said,“While she was with friends three unknown people came to them and beat them,” reported ANI. He added,“Friends were tied with a cloth while the accused were raping the girl.”

The gang rape survivor is reportedly admitted in a hospital and is undergoing treatment. Ranjan Kumar said Pune Police is set to record the victim's statement in some time as she has gained consciousness.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey claimed the“law and order situation” in Maharashtra. Targeting the Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief minister Eknath Shinde, he alleged that they are“not paying any attention to law and order, the criminals have no fear of the law and the government is careless." He added,“The criminals are roaming around fearlessly, that too on the holy festival of Navratri.”

