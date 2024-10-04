Bipasha Basu Has A New ‘Shoe Lover’ In The House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bipasha Basu has revealed that her“little lady” Devi is a“shoe lover” already.

Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a motley of moments from her holiday with her family. The first moment was from the pool, where she, her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi are seen enjoying themselves.

She later posted a video, where Devi was seen trying on her“papa's” shoes and Bipasha was asking her to not put her tiny foot into it as it is“too big”. The mother-daughter duo were seen having an adorable conversation about shoes and sneakers.

“Nonstop conversation with my little lady... Shoe lover already,” Bipasha captioned the video.

She then shared a romantic picture while posing with her husband and the last was a video of Karan splashing water.

He wrote:“When you think you are posing for a sexy pic... but it is a video #doofus.”

To which, Bipasha said:“I got the cutest one.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'.

Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

The actress was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.