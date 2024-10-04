'Incredible, Unique, Indian': Anand Mahindra Is All Praises For Phd Scholar Selling Chicken In Chennai Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Business tycoon Anand Mahindra reshared a of an American vlogger featuring a Chennai vendor on Friday. Highlighting the most captivating moment from the video, Mahindra, shared how the Chennai vendor Rayan , who was also a PhD scholar,“proudly showed the vlogger research papers he had authored.”

| Watch: US food vlogger surprises PhD student selling Chicken 65

The video by an American vlogger discovering a PhD candidate running a food stall part-time went viral on social a few months ago. The vendor received huge applause on social media for pursuing his higher studies parallel to his work.

The Chairperson of Indian auto major, Mahindra and Mahindr , admired the spirit of the vendor and called him an“Incredible. Unique. Indian”

“What struck me as truly special, however, was the end, when he picks up his phone & the vlogger thinks he's going to show him social media mentions of his stall-but instead, he proudly shows him online the research papers he has authored,” wrote Anand Mahindra in his social media post while sharing the video.

| Yazidi girl, kidnapped by ISIS at the age of 11, rescued after 10 yrs from Gaza

“That moment shows the real beauty of India-hard work, humility, and intelligence all together. A person doing important research but still running a food stall with pride. It's a reminder that success isn't just about big titles, but about doing everything with passion,” commented a user on the post.

| Viral video: IndiGo pilot refuses to take off, causing 5-hour delay | Watch

“This story showcases the incredible resilience of Indians. A PhD candidate running a food stall part-time and proudly sharing his research instead of social media praise speaks volumes about dedication. Truly embodies the spirit of hard work and excellence [sic],” read another comment on the post.

“A short story of struggle & zeal to achieve the goal [sic]”

“Absolutely, it's a powerful reminder of the depth and diversity of talent in India. Truly inspiring [sic]”

“No offense, this is not a great video. It's great he's working, but a PhD should use his skills in research, not just selling food. We've failed to provide him a setting where he can truly apply his education [sic]” wrote another user.