OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend GOAT, CTRL, Manvat Murders And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Hold Your Breath
Plot: During the 1930s Oklahoma dust storms, a woman fears a malevolent force is threatening her family.
Stars: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Genre: Horror/Drama
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: October 3
House Of Spoils
Plot: A chef starts a restaurant at a secluded estate, but a mysterious and haunting force quickly begins to interfere, jeopardising her efforts at every step.
Stars: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Amara Karan
Genre: Horror/Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: October 3
| Netflix to set stage for Diddy Combs' controversies in 50 Cent's docuseries The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)
Plot: An agent, after years of service, retires for a quiet life. But when a past mission resurfaces, he rejoins his team to stop a looming disaster.
Stars: Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva
Genre: Action/Sci-fi
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: October 3
Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani
Plot: The story revolves around Amar, who, despite being recently engaged, falls deeply for Prem, creating tension and putting Amar's upcoming marriage at risk.
Stars: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, Pranutan Bahl
Genre: Drama
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: October 4
| Laapataa Ladies beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal for Oscars CTRL
Plot: Nella and Joe, a seemingly perfect influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him from her life, but the app gradually takes control of the situation.
