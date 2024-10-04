OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend GOAT, CTRL, Manvat Murders And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Hold Your Breath

Plot: During the 1930s Oklahoma dust storms, a woman fears a malevolent force is threatening her family.

Stars: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Genre: Horror/Drama

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: October 3

House Of Spoils

Plot: A chef starts a restaurant at a secluded estate, but a mysterious and haunting force quickly begins to interfere, jeopardising her efforts at every step.

Stars: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Amara Karan

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: October 3

Plot: An agent, after years of service, retires for a quiet life. But when a past mission resurfaces, he rejoins his team to stop a looming disaster.

Stars: Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: October 3

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani

Plot: The story revolves around Amar, who, despite being recently engaged, falls deeply for Prem, creating tension and putting Amar's upcoming marriage at risk.

Stars: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal, Pranutan Bahl

Genre: Drama

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: October 4

Plot: Nella and Joe, a seemingly perfect influencer couple, face a crisis when Joe cheats. Nella uses an AI app to erase him from her life, but the app gradually takes control of the situation.