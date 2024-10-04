UT Level Thang-Ta Championship For Girls U-17 Concludes
10/4/2024 2:06:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ganderbal- The Inter District UT Level Thang-Ta Championship for Girls Under-17 concluded on Thursday at Indoor Sports Complex, Sehpora, here.
The two-day event, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various districts across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the growing popularity of Thang-Ta among young athletes.
The championship aimed to foster a spirit of competition among the youth of the J&K. athletes from different districts showcased their skills and determination, reflecting the dedication and talent of the participants.
District Pulwama emerged as the dominant force in the competition, topping the medal tally with an impressive collection of 3 Gold and 1 Silver. The championship included various categories, allowing athletes to compete at their level and gain learning experience.
The event was attended by Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal, the District Youth Services and Sports Officer of Ganderbal, who attended as the chief guest.
The championship culminated in a presentation ceremony where medals were distributed to the winners.
