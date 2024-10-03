Average Cost Of A Protection Dog In 2024 - Deterrent Dogs Llc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protection dogs by Deterrent Dogs LLc

Cost of a family protection dog by Deterrent Dogs LLc

- Jan BrejcakNH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deterrent Dogs LLc reports the average cost of a protection dog in 2024. With many competitors on the today, the average price for a protection dog is $50,000 to $350,000. The co-founder and owner of Deterrent Dogs LLc states,“Each individual dog can have personality traits and a physical appearance that helps add value. The quality of training is most important to determine what the client is paying for when purchasing a protection dog.” There is a lot of time and money put into the raising and training of a quality protection dog. Deterrent Dogs LLc is dedicated to excellence and excellence isn't cheap.“It is very important having full control and be able to handle the protection dog in every situation.”- Jan BrejcakWith one command the dog will obey even when the handler is multitasking or the dog is across the room. Having full control is helpful when doing daily tasks for example, carrying groceries or doing the dishes. The off leash obedience is beneficial for any owner of a protection dog this proves its true value, especially within protection.The price of a fully trained protection dog reflects the ability of having functional protection training. This means turning on (showing aggression) and attacking on command or queue.Included in the price of a protection dog is functional protection with a dog that demonstrates“turning on” in any scenario. Deterrent Dogs LLc stresses the importance of protection without the help from the decoy or visible bite protection equipment. In every day life a threat can act differently and they are categorized by saying active threat or passive threat. Jan Brejcak, owner of the company states,“Some protection dogs on the market rely on an aggressive active threat to show aggression, but the value in a true protection dog is that they turn on whether the threat is actively coming towards the handler or if the threat is passive showing no signs of being an actual threat.”Deterrent Dogs LLc lientele have preferences of the over all appearance of a protection dog. When purchasing a protection dog there is a general demand on certain colors, gender and size. Supply and demand can help contribute to the price of a protection dog, as an average weight dog is easier to supply than an oversize dog that is scarce.A protection dog should be social and good around people, children and other pets. Protection dogs fit nicely within a home environment and demonstrate proper etiquette and respect for property and boundaries. This includes manners around guest, in the car or within the home and they should not demonstrate any behavioral problems for example soiling in the crate/house or destroying property.Deterrent Dogs LLc informs that the lowest cost of a protection dog is $50,000. Deterrent Dogs LLc highlights the financial breakdown of owning a protection dog. Expenses such as delivery, annual vet care and food. The average German shepherd lives for 13 years. Deterrent Dogs LLc dogs are delivered by the age of 15-24 months.“In this case $50,000 for 10 years of having the dog makes $5,000 annually or a $417 monthly initial investment,” says the owner of Deterrent Dogs LLc, Jan Brejcak.Investing in a protection dog in 2024 is an important of a decision. With the uncertain future, safety is Deterrent Dogs LLc top priority.

Deterrent Dogs LLc

Deterrent Dogs LLc

+1 603-212-6362

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Celebrities protection dog l in home follow up l Deterrent Dogs LLc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.