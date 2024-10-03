Pictorlabs And Hamamatsu Photonics Announce Strategic Partnership To Explore Virtual Staining Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PictorLabs, a leader in AI-powered virtual staining technology, and Hamamatsu Photonics, a renowned provider of whole slide imaging systems, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to develop cutting-edge applications to advance virtual staining in routine laboratory practices.

Innovations with AI and advanced imaging

PictorLabs, a rapidly growing startup spun off from the UCLA Colleges of Engineering and Medicine, has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of histopathology. By leveraging AI-powered algorithms, PictorLabs eliminates the need for toxic reagents while significantly reducing turnaround times when compared to traditional chemical stain results. With PictorLabs technology and the ability to run multiple stains on a single slide, clinicians and researchers will be able to access digitally stained slides in minutes, enabling faster experiments, less tissue consumption, and better-informed insights.

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. Known for its NanoZoomer series of whole slide scanners, Hamamatsu has been a pivotal player in advancing digital pathology. NanoZoomer systems are renowned for their reproducibility and reliability, making them a trusted choice for laboratories worldwide.

The collaboration between PictorLabs and Hamamatsu Photonics aims to explore the growing demand for efficient, scalable digital pathology solutions that can ultimately streamline the workflows and accelerate the adoption of digital pathology at an enterprise scale.

Quotes

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of pathology," said Yair Rivenson, CEO, CTO & Co-Founder of PictorLabs. "By combining our AI-powered virtual staining technology with Hamamatsu's state-of-the-art imaging systems, we are poised to revolutionize the way laboratories approach histopathology."

"As we look into the future of pathology, we aim to explore areas that not only hold potential but also showcase the innovative spirit of Hamamatsu. We are excited to explore these possibilities with Pictor Labs," said Earl Hergert, President/CEO at Hamamatsu Corporation.

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, cameras, and whole slide imaging systems. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications. For more information, visit .

About Pictor Labs

PictorLabs is a software company that is transforming the practice of histopathology with AI-powered virtual staining. Based in Los Angeles and spun off from the UCLA Colleges of Engineering and Medicine, PictorLabs is a venture-backed startup leading the digital transformation of histological staining. By delivering digitally stained slides in minutes, PictorLabs will enable faster results with better insights for research, pharma, and clinical applications, ultimately improving histopathology operations and outcomes. For more information about PictorLabs and its AI-powered virtual staining technology, please visit

