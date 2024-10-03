Stage Set For Oct 5 Haryana Assembly Polls As High-Voltage Campaigning Ends

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 3 (IANS) Haryana is all set for in single-phase for its 90-member Assembly on October 5 as the whirlwind and high-voltage election campaigning came to an end on Thursday with various parties and their leaders putting in last-minute efforts to woo the electorate.

The prime contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- eyeing a comeback to power for the third consecutive term -- and its arch-rival, Congress, which is hoping to dethrone it. The Jannayak Janata Party and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance, and the Indian National Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance are also in the fray, as well as the Aam Aadmi Party.

High-pitched campaigns which drew a massive crowd included those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the BJP's campaign from the front, besides Home Minister Amit Shah, party's National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath, among others

The Congress, which is hopeful of putting on a formidable show, banked mainly on party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party members to seek votes for the party candidates, which include Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

The Congress on Thursday got a last-minute shot in the arm with the rejoining of heavyweight Dalit leader Ashok Tanwar, who made the switch to the grand old party from the BJP just two days ahead of the elections.

PM Modi and all the other BJP leaders promised to carry on development in the state if they are returned to power, and attacked the Congress for neglecting the state when it was in power. On the other hand, the Congress blamed the BJP for the state's dismal law and order and rising unemployment and announced the seven guarantees of his party, including Rs 2,000 cash assistance to women, gas cylinder for Rs 500, Rs 6,000 social security pension, filling up of 2 lakh vacant posts, 100 square yard land with Rs 3.5 lakhs for construction of houses for the poor, 300 units of free power, and Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for everyone.

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal on Thursday said 2,03,54,350 voters will exercise the franchise on October 5 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 Assembly constituencies, while a total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the voting.

Agarwal said the voters comprised 1,07,75,957 men, 95,77,926 women and 467 third gender. There are 524,514 young voters aged 18 to 19, and 149,142 voters with disabilities, out of which 93,545 are men, 55,591 women and six third gender.

He said there are 231,093 voters above the age of 85 years, comprising 89,940 men and 141,153 women.

Additionally, there are 8,821 voters aged over 100, including 3,283 men and 5,538 women. The total number of service voters are 109,217, with 104,426 men and 4,791 women.

The Chief Electoral Officer said out of the 1,031 candidates, 930 are men males and 101 women. Among these candidates, 464 are Independent.

He said the Election Commission has issued guidelines regarding the assistance provided by supporters of political parties and contesting candidates to voters on polling day.

Agarwal said such supporters may set up their election booths only outside a radius of 200 metres from the polling station premises.

Each booth may include only one table and two chairs, and a tent measuring 10 feet in length and width can be erected for shade.

Additionally, posters, flags, symbols, or any other promotional materials will not be displayed and no food items are allowed. Gathering a crowd at these booths is also prohibited.

He said only one election booth for a candidate may be established beyond 200 metres from the polling station.

He emphasised these booths must not encroach on public or private property. Expenses incurred for setting up these booths and any activities conducted there will be recorded as part of the candidate's election expenditure as prescribed.

The ballots will be counted on October 8.