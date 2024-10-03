Calling High School STEM Teachers: Vernier Science Education Now Accepting Applications For Its Trendsetters Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A new cohort of teachers will join this professional community designed to help educators grow their leadership and knowledge of modern, relevant STEM instruction

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education is now accepting applications for its new cohort of the Vernier

Trendsetters Community. All innovative high school science, math, and/or STEM teachers who use Vernier in their instruction are encouraged to apply. This professional learning community gives teachers the opportunity to enhance their skills by developing hands-on science learning practices with probeware, while connecting with and learning from fellow committed educators throughout the school year.

Applications for the

Trendsetters Community are due by November 30, 2024. The new cohort of teachers, who will be announced in December 2024, will join last year's selected Trendsetters who are similarly passionate about growing

in their leadership and knowledge, learning from their community, and using data-collection and analysis technology to deliver modern, relevant STEM instruction.

"As a company, supporting teachers is at the heart of all we do," said Jill

Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "The Vernier

Trendsetters Community allows us to celebrate and elevate the work of passionate educators committed to inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders through real-world, hands-on learning. Trendsetters play a vital role in ensuring that we stay connected to the evolving needs of today's educators and students."

Trendsetters can participate in and provide professional development, collaborate on content with Vernier, provide feedback on programming and new products, attend exclusive conference events, and more. In addition, community members may be featured nationally for their use of data-collection technology or become eligible to receive financial support to attend and present at conferences.

"I love being a

Trendsetter, and I like the training that's being offered. It's the community for me. Always having somebody that I can rely on, being able to connect with the group, and all the opportunities that have been coming my way-I just love it," said Trendsetter Dr. Cecelia Gillam. "As educators, we need support. Being in this community, I'm finding my people, my village, and my home."

"I've always been an early adopter of Vernier technology. We're a one-to-one iPad® school, and Vernier technology has been incredibly helpful in the lab," said Trendsetter Diane Vrobel. "As a Trendsetter, getting to be around like-minded people, plus the one-on-one training with Vernier's chemistry specialists, has really helped me expand my ability to bring hands-on instruction into my science lab."

Interested teachers must meet the following requirements to be considered, including but not limited to:



A bachelor's degree in teaching, education, science, mathematics, and/or engineering from a higher education institution

State or federal certification to teach science and/or mathematics

Currently teaching with at least five years of instructional experience in science, mathematics, and/or engineering within a classroom setting

Knowledge and instructional experience in implementing NGSS or state standards A clear and in-depth understanding of current Vernier technology, including the Go Direct® family of sensors and Vernier Graphical Analysis® software

For more information and to apply for the Vernier Trendsetters Community, visit .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit .

