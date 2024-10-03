Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Qatar's Father Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The visiting Representative of the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Thursday visited His Highness the Father Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, at Al-Wajba Palace in the Qatari capital.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal to Qatar's Father Amir, who in turn requested that his salutes be relayed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal.

Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled met Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on sidelines of the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in Doha on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed Kuwaiti-Thai relations, ways of developing them to serve the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples, latest regional and international developments.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and the accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir's Representative participated in the meeting. (end)

amh









MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108743878