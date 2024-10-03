Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Qatar's Father Amir
Date
10/3/2024 10:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The visiting Representative of His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday visited His Highness the Father Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, at Al-Wajba Palace in the Qatari capital.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal to Qatar's Father Amir, who in turn requested that his salutes be relayed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled met Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on sidelines of the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in Doha on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed Kuwaiti-Thai relations, ways of developing them to serve the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples, latest regional and international developments.
Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and the accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir's Representative participated in the meeting. (end)
amh
MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108743878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.