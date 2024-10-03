A Quarter Of A Billion Friends Of Zion Unite For The Anniversary Of The October 7 Massacre

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The largest solidarity event in Israel's history, commemorating the October 7 attack, will be broadcast globally from the center of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem on October 6 at 6 PM.

JERUSALEM, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evangelical leaders representing a quarter of a billion evangelicals around the world will participate in the event, including leaders from two of the largest evangelical denominations: the Southern Baptist and the Assemblies of God.

In the picture: Mike Evans and Evangelical leaders presenting Friends of Zion Award to Donald Trump.

The late ninth President of Israel, Shimon Peres, was the founding international chairman of the Friends of Zion movement. He famously stated, "It's easier to make friends for Israel than enemies." He commissioned the Friends of Zion Award, which has been given to 28 world leaders, including U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

Mike Evans, the founder of Friends of Zion and the #1 New York Times

bestselling author of 113 books, as well as a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, remarked that the new wars of the 21st century are media wars, ideological wars, economic wars, and proxy wars. Friends of Zion is globally committed to fighting these battles alongside Israel. The vast majority of Zionists in the world are not Jewish but stand united, unconditionally, with the Jewish people of Israel.

Evans, a victim of antisemitism, was attacked by his father while attempting to defend his Jewish mother from abuse. He was named after his great-grandfather, Rabbi Mikel Katznelson. Shimon Peres's grandfather was a cantor, and both were tragically burned to death in a wooden synagogue along with 2,000 other Jews.

The ceremony will be moderated by Ashley

Waxman Bakshi, a well-known presenter and influencer who has devoted herself entirely to Israeli advocacy since October 7. Her cousin, Agam Berger, was kidnapped and is still held hostage in Gaza. Ashley is frequently interviewed by the global media and travels on numerous missions on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the families of hostages. Additionally, representatives from Kibbutz Beeri, families of the hostages, bereaved families, Nova survivors, and members of the security and rescue forces who fought on October 7 will participate.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is the world's largest social network platform dedicated to the fight against antisemitism and BDS. Its advanced Media Center hosts dozens of events, activities, and press conferences aligned with the FOZ museum's vision. More than 250,000 visitors have already explored the Friends of Zion Museum since its establishment in 2015.

