Thesis* Appoints Katherine Snow As General Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Messari CLO joins Thesis* to lead strategy and regulatory compliance

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis* , a venture studio funding and building brands on Bitcoin, today announced the appointment of Katherine Snow as its new General Counsel. In this role, Snow will lead Thesis*' legal team and guide the company through an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Snow's expertise will be instrumental as Thesis* continues to drive the adoption of decentralized technologies while ensuring compliance across key jurisdictions. She brings over eight years of experience in fintech law, government relations, and global blockchain policy. Most recently, she spearheaded global policy and legal strategy at Messari.

"We're thrilled to have Katherine join our leadership team. Her knowledge of both the legal and regulatory environment in fintech and blockchain is invaluable as we continue to expand our ecosystem," shared Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis* . "Katherine's strategic insight will ensure that Thesis* remains at the forefront of innovation while navigating the complex global regulatory landscape."

Prior to her role at Messari, she worked at Binance, Cooley LLP, and Sherman & Howard L.L.C; and co-founded TermScout. She also holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Colorado Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Communications from the University of Denver. Snow is a member of the Bretton Woods Committee and a recognized thought leader in securities regulation and blockchain adoption.

Commenting on her newly appointed role, Snow said, "I'm excited to join Thesis* at such a pivotal time for both the company and the blockchain industry. Thesis* is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in decentralized finance and blockchain adoption, and I look forward to helping the team navigate regulatory challenges while supporting its mission of bringing cutting-edge solutions to the forefront of the market."

With Snow's appointment, Thesis* strengthens its position as a leader in the blockchain and decentralized finance space, driving forward its vision to empower the next generation of blockchain builders.

About Thesis*:

Thesis* is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014 Thesis* has committed to building solutions focused on empowering individuals and communities through the creation of market-leading products including Fold , Mezo , tBTC , Acre and Taho in its core portfolio of brands. Thesis* continues to challenge traditional systems, driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future shaping the decentralized landscape one project at a time. To learn more, please visit:

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Thesis*

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED