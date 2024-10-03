Lotto.Com Launches In Massachusetts, The Best Performing Lottery Per Capita In The Country

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Announcement Marks a Significant Milestone in Lotto.com's Nationwide Expansion, and Falls Within the 50th Anniversary Year of Scratch Off Tickets in Massachusetts

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , the nation's first lottery to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, today announced the expansion of its services into Massachusetts. This announcement marks the eleventh jurisdiction in the company's nationwide expansion, and Massachusetts' first ever digital scratch offering.



Massachusetts is celebrating the 50th anniversary of inventing and launching scratch tickets in 1974. Similarly, is the first courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally.

“We are thrilled to launch in Massachusetts, the best performing lottery per capita in the country,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Inc.“We also look forward to bringing incremental funding to the communities across the Commonwealth that the Lottery supports.”

is redefining the lottery landscape with its secure, convenient, and seamless online lottery experience, all while bringing incremental funds to state-funded lottery programs. currently boasts a customer base of over 2.2 million and growing, and has contributed approximately $120 million to state-funded lottery programs.

The Massachusetts State Lottery generates unrestricted local aid for cities and towns each year in the state. The lottery funds are not earmarked for any specific programs in Massachusetts as the Lottery allows cities and towns to choose how they would like to allocate their funds, with examples of funded programs including public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors, and more. In the fiscal year 2023, the Massachusetts Lottery returned a record $1.2 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for distribution of unrestricted local aid to the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts, which is honored to now be contributing to.

Customers in Massachusetts can order official state lottery tickets on for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, as well as popular scratch ticket games via first to market Digital Scratch ticket offering. This innovation allows customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets "winever,"TM on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device.

currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

For more information on or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets“Winever,” visit .

ABOUT INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. has over 2.2 million customers, has contributed over $120 million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

