Midi Health Launches Dedicated Survivorship Program - Expert Specialty Care For Women With History Or Family History Of Breast Cancer

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midi Health , the fastest-growing virtual care for women 35+, today announced the launch of an industry-first program aimed at providing cutting-edge, expert menopause care for breast cancer survivors and women at high-risk for breast cancer.

Midi Chief Clinical Officer Mindy Goldman, MD is one of the nation's leading experts in menopause and breast cancer survivorship.

With the launch of the Survivorship Program, Midi becomes the first and only virtual care clinic dedicated to providing personalized menopause treatment to all women - including cancer survivors and those at risk.

Developed and led by Dr. Mindy Goldman, a Clinical Professor in the Department of OB/GYN at UC San Francisco and founder of UCSF's Gynecology Center for Cancer Survivors and At-Risk Women, Midi's Survivorship Program offers a full range of treatment options, advice and counseling, based on the latest research by the nation's leading experts. Patients receive a personalized treatment plan, overseen by specialized clinicians who work with her existing medical team to ensure truly integrated care.

"Because of mistaken and outdated thinking around hormone therapy and risk factors for breast cancer, far too many women needlessly suffer through symptoms of midlife hormonal change without getting the relief and care they deserve," explains Dr. Goldman, who also serves as Chief Clinical Officer for Midi Health. "But the good news is that there are so many safe options available to help all women, even those with a personal history of breast cancer, live a fulfilling and active life beyond menopause. We have dedicated a whole team to staying abreast of the latest studies on new medications, clinical trials and other relevant research and designing state-of-the-art protocols for this population."



Too Many Women Suffer Perimenopause + Menopause Symptoms Due to Outdated Beliefs About Hormone Therapy and Breast Cancer Risk

Misunderstandings around hormone therapy (HT) and breast cancer risk can be traced back to initial findings from the 2002 Women's Health Initiative study that have now largely been debunked. Later data from the same study showed that estrogen actually decreases the risk of breast cancer, and the initial findings are now thought to have resulted from the type of progesterone used alongside estrogen. Newer formulations of progesterone are now used and may not raise the risk of breast cancer at all, according to more recent studies.

However, this newer reassuring data on HT and breast cancer risk has not reached a wide swath of the general public. In fact, the latest data shows less than 2% of women over 40 are taking hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms – a huge drop from the 40% of women who used HT before the now largely debunked WHI study.

In particular, breast cancer survivors, "pre-vivors" (defined as those with a genetic mutation who have not been diagnosed with cancer) and those with a family history of cancer generally believe they cannot use any hormonal therapies, or other medical interventions, for the symptoms of peri/menopause. Unfortunately, many doctors continue to reinforce this outdated belief that all hormones are off-limits for breast cancer survivors, and generally are unaware of the many non-hormonal treatments.

"We are excited to be the first company of our kind to dive deep into this kind of personalized care, investing in research and development of evidence-based protocols specifically designed to address this higher-risk population of women and ensure they get the care they need and deserve," said Midi CEO and Co-Founder Joanna Strober. "With this launch, Midi becomes the first and only virtual care clinic dedicated to providing personalized menopause treatment to all women – including cancer survivors and those at risk."

About Midi Health

Midi Health is the fastest growing virtual care clinic focused on women navigating midlife hormonal change and beyond. With treatment protocols created by world-class medical experts in perimenopause and menopause, delivered by clinicians trained in women's midlife health, Midi Health provides patients with personalized care plans that include hormonal and non-hormonal medications, supplements, lifestyle coaching and more. All services are covered by insurance, and conveniently accessible through telehealth visits and 24/7 messaging. To learn more, visit .

