SJ Auctioneers' Oct. 27 Auction, Has Items Ranging From Estate Silverware To Vintage Japanese Toys

The Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor, Glass Art & More auction features items by famous name designers and makers, including Georg Jensen, Cardeilhac, Paul Storr, Wallace, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Buccellati, Gucci, Montegrappa, Baccarat, Judith Leiber, Louis Marx, Hasbro, Lionel, TootsieToy, Agglo, Steuben, Lalique, Herend, Swarovski, Louis Vuitton, Gorham and others.



Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers. A link to the catalog is here:



SJ Auctioneers has quickly become a primary go-to source for buyers looking for fine estate silver, both as flatware sets and individual pieces. In the October 27th auction, fully 29 of the 32 expected top-selling lots are sterling silver. Just a handful of the better examples are as follows:



- A 115-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware serving set service for 12 + 19 in the Denmark Cactus pattern, being sold without a storage case (est. $14,000-$16,000).



- A Cardeilhac French sterling silver mirrored plateau and centerpiece bowl in the rococo style, 0.950 (a higher purity than sterling), weighing 55.6 troy oz. (est. $12,000-$15,000).



- A pair of English Paul Storr sterling silver tureens (or covered vegetable dishes), adorned with gadrooned rims, natural motifs and a noble crest, 93 troy oz. (est. $10,000-$14,000).



- A Georg Jensen sterling silver five-piece coffee service designed by Harald Nielsen in the celebrated Pyramid pattern #600 (1910s-1930s), 62.5 troy oz. (est. $5,900-$6,500).



- A Tiffany & Co. sterling silver water pitcher standing 9 inches tall (est. $3,500-$4,800).



The rest of the catalog is an eclectic mix of merchandise, ranging from a Michael Jordan signed Chicago White Sox #45 baseball (est. $2,500-$3,000); to a very rare Montegrappa Special Reserve sterling silver rollerball pen made in Italy in 1996, #52 of 100 (est. $3,400-$3,800); to a Baccarat Whiskey Stones gift set including eight stones and tongs, in a stunning gift box (est. $500-$600); to a new Judith Leiber jade green snakeskin convertible clutch (est. $450-$500).



The jewelry category will be plentiful, to include a set of Cartier gemstone gold interchangeable bar cufflinks in malachite, lapis and more, with the original box (est. $4,000-$7,500); a Tiffany & Co. Paloma Picasso 18k yellow gold pendant necklace with box (est. $500-$750); and a pair of Tiffany & Co. 18k yellow gold stud earrings, 5.5mm, weighing 1.4 grams (est. $400-$750).



Other jewelry offerings will feature a pair of Italian-made Gianmaria Buccellati sterling silver cufflinks with red jasper at the center in a beautiful floral motif (est. $450-$650); a Tiffany & Co. signed sterling silver with blue enamel ice skate charm necklace, 16 inches long (est. $400-$600); and a Gucci dog collar with charm made in Italy with paper bag and box (est. $300-$450).



The extensive selection of vintage Japanese-made tin buses will showcase examples made by Yonezawa, Cragstan, Ichiko, Modern Toys Japan, Daito, Daiyi and Radicon. An example is the Japanese friction bus by Ichiko, 16 inches long, with original box (est. $200-$500). There is also a bus by the French maker Berliet. Collectors should also take note of the fact that there is a nice assortment of Black Americana pieces, mostly salt and peppers, some featuring Aunt Jemima.



SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.



SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to ....



To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Silverware, Toys, Décor, Glass Art & More auction set for Sunday, October 27th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit Updates are posted frequently.

