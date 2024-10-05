AEON: Pioneering Longevity And Regenerative Wellness In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:00 PM

Dubai has always been synonymous with pushing boundaries - be it architectural marvels, technological advancements, or world-class healthcare. In its ambitious pursuit to be a global leader in and wellness, Dubai has cultivated a space where modern science meets luxury, catering to the needs of an increasingly health-conscious population. Against this dynamic backdrop, AEON emerges as a multi-award-winning pioneering force, setting new benchmarks in regenerative wellness and age-reversal therapies, as the first Regenerative Wellness Centre in the Middle East.

Nestled within the iconic Atlantis The Royal, AEON is much more than a medical facility - it is a statement of Dubai's commitment to redefining the very essence of healthcare. As the only clinic in the Middle East affiliated and recommended by the American Board of Regenerative Medicine, AEON represents the fusion of cutting-edge medical science with unmatched luxury and personalised care. This affiliation underscores its dedication to providing scientifically validated, premium healthcare services that exceed international standards.

AEON invites individuals to embark on a transformative journey - one that challenges the conventional understanding of ageing and wellness. Through a harmonious blend of regenerative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic wellness, AEON delivers solutions that empower clients to live healthier, more vibrant lives. The clinic's bespoke approach ensures that each patient receives individualised care, utilising the latest advancements in cellular regeneration and personalised wellness.

By positioning itself at the nexus of luxury healthcare and scientific innovation, AEON is not just contributing to Dubai's aspiration of being a leading wellness destination but also shaping the future of healthcare itself. The expertise of AEON's distinguished medical professionals, combined with a dedication to excellence, ensures that residents and international visitors alike have access to unparalleled regenerative therapies - making AEON the premier destination for those seeking to defy the limits of age and embrace lifelong vitality.

AEON's Philosophy: Longevity Through Science

Ageing is increasingly recognised as a condition that can be treated. Led by Dr Jaffer Khan, AEON provides tailored health solutions aimed at addressing the core causes of ageing and disease. The clinic employs evidence-based treatment protocols to optimise the body's regenerative capabilities, enabling individuals to live a longer and higher quality of life.

Meet AEON's Team of Experts

AEON's multidisciplinary team offers expertise across a range of medical disciplines:



Dr Jaffer Khan - Plastic Surgeon and Founder

Dr Sabah Habibollah - Genetics & Longevity Scientist

Dr Alla Zaentc - Functional Medicine Specialist

Dr Imane Farhat - Naturopathic Medicine Specialist

Dr Massimo Piracci - Regenerative Sports Medicine Specialist & Orthopaedic Surgeon

Dr Basanta Khatry-Chhetry - General Practitioner specialising in Functional, and Regenerative Medicine

Dr Francisco de Melo - Specialist Plastic Surgeon

Dr Mazen Al Samarrae - Anti-Ageing and Aesthetic Specialist Dr Lica Ecaterina – Clinical Dermatologist

Regenerative Wellness

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), administered by Dr Alla Zaentc or Dr Basanta, significantly increases oxygen levels in the bloodstream, supporting the body's natural healing abilities, enhancing tissue regeneration, and promoting immune function for vitality and anti-ageing treatments.

IV Laser Therapy

Dr Mazen Al Samarrae provides IV Laser Therapy, a treatment using laser light to stimulate mitochondrial activity, increasing cellular energy and reducing inflammation, ideal for supporting rejuvenation treatments and overall wellness.

EBOO Therapy

Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBOO) Therapy, led by Dr Basanta, is an advanced detoxification method that purifies the blood, revitalising the immune system, and providing substantial anti-ageing and disease prevention benefits.

Peptide Therapy for Anti-Ageing

Dr Alla Zaentc specialises in peptide therapy, which boosts cellular communication, promotes collagen production, and enhances tissue regeneration, providing significant benefits for individuals seeking anti-ageing treatments.

NAD IV Therapy

Administered by Dr Alla Zaentc, this therapy replenishes NAD levels in the body - a crucial coenzyme for cellular repair - enhancing energy, supporting cognitive health, and thereby slowing the ageing process.

IV Therapy Drips for Wellness

Dr Basanta formulates customised IV Therapy Drips that combine vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to address deficiencies, boost energy levels, and enhance overall wellness and longevity.

Red Light Therapy

Dr Massimo Piracci oversees red light therapy, a treatment that uses red and near-infrared light to improve collagen production, reduce inflammation, and promote muscle recovery, making it a suitable option for enhancing overall rejuvenation.

Healthy Ageing Solutions for Men and Women

Dr Imane Farhat and Dr Alla Zaentc offer personalised wellness plans for men and women focusing on hormone balance, nutritional support, and lifestyle modifications to optimise health, vitality, and longevity.

Regenerative Medicine

Ozone Therapy (10 Pass)

Dr Alla Zaentc and Dr Mazen Al Samarrae provide Ozone Therapy 10 Pass, an intensive ozone infusion therapy that detoxifies the body, improves circulation, and stimulates the immune system, contributing to cellular regeneration and longevity.

Exosome Therapy

Exosome therapy at AEON Clinic, conducted by Dr Massimo, Dr Alla, and Dr Basanta, is a non-cellular regenerative treatment that uses extracellular vesicles to enhance cell-to-cell communication. This therapy promotes rejuvenation, tissue repair, and reduces inflammation, benefiting conditions like ageing, chronic pain, and orthopaedic injuries. The treatment is minimally invasive, delivered through injections, and can be tailored to individual needs following a personalised consultation. It is suitable for those with chronic inflammation or degenerative issues.

Functional Medicine

Dr Alla Zaentc leads functional medicine at AEON, focusing on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of chronic health issues through personalised plans, including nutrition, supplementation, and lifestyle modifications, to optimise overall health.

Regenerative Sports Medicine

Professor Massimo Piracci specialises in Regenerative Sports Medicine, using advanced techniques such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), stem cells, and ozone therapy to manage sports injuries, enhance recovery, and improve joint health for athletes and active individuals.

Naturopathic Medicine

Dr Imane Farhat is an expert in Naturopathic Medicine, offering a comprehensive range of natural therapies, including homeopathy, botanical medicine, clinical nutrition, and natural remedies to address the root causes of health conditions and enhance overall patient well-being.

Genomics Medicine

Dr Sabah Habibollah, our specialist in genetics and genomics, leads Stem Cell Therapy at AEON, focusing on using stem cells - such as Mesenchymal Stem Cells and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) - to regenerate damaged tissues, opening new possibilities in regenerative medicine and longevity treatments.

Gut Health

Dr Imane Farhat, with her expertise in naturopathy, offers treatments to improve gut health, including personalised dietary plans, clinical nutrition, and herbal supplements, enhancing digestion, microbiome balance, and immune support for overall longevity.

Mental Health

Dr Sabah Habibollah integrates genomic data into clinical care, providing insights into mental health management that include personalised treatment plans based on an individual's genetic profile, improving mental well-being and overall quality of life.

Experience AEON's World-Class Longevity Solutions

AEON Clinic offers a journey towards self-discovery and rejuvenation, where the promise of a longer, healthier life is within reach. With a multi-specialty team of experts, AEON is dedicated to guiding clients every step of the way. Whether seeking advanced age-reversal treatments or striving for optimal wellness, AEON makes that vision a reality.

Contact Information:

. Address: Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Level P, Sunrise Tower

. Phone: +971 04 518 5777

. Email: ...

. Website: