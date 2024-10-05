RCB Hand Over Restored Ittgalpura & Sadenahalli Lakes To Local Authorities Under Go Green Initiative

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) In a significant step towards environmental conservation, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday officially handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to local authorities

Launched in October 2023, the Lake Improvement Works Project was aimed at enhancing drought resistance in areas severely affected by water stress. Many regions in Bengaluru rely entirely on groundwater and surface water for their needs due to a lack of access to natural water sources. Through this restoration project, RCB has played a crucial role in addressing these challenges.

Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB, emphasised the significance of the project: "RCB's Lake Improvement Works Project was designed to improve drought resistance in highly water-stressed areas in Bengaluru. By restoring these lakes, we hope to ensure water security for the local communities and reduce the risk of a future water crisis."

To achieve this goal, RCB partnered with India Cares Foundation and Friends of Lakes. Over the course of nearly 300 days, more than 50,000 tons of silt and sand were carefully removed from the lakes. Much of this material was repurposed by local farmers for plantation efforts, highlighting the project's focus on sustainability.

In addition to restoring the lakes, RCB also planted over 3,000 trees along the newly expanded bunds, enhancing flood management and increasing local biodiversity. This reforestation effort not only contributes to the ecological balance but also provides a natural buffer against environmental disasters such as flooding.

The local community will now take responsibility for maintaining the lakes, ensuring the sustainability of RCB's efforts. By empowering the local population, the project also aims to promote long-term water management practices that will benefit the surrounding areas for years to come.