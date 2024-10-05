Raj Govt's Language Ban On Police Records Attack On Urdu, Persian: Cong MP Tariq Anwar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP, Tariq Anwar, on Saturday criticised the Rajasthan government's decision to ban the use of Urdu, Arabic, and Persian words in stations, describing it as an "attempt to target these languages."

Rajasthan Home Jawahar Singh Bedam has issued a directive that Hindi or English words will replace Urdu-Persian terms in police records to make them more understandable for the public.

Reacting to this, Anwar said, "It is the state government's own decision, but by doing this, they aim to show they are against Urdu and Persian."

He stressed that Urdu is an integral part of India's linguistic heritage. "Urdu was born and developed in India, but unfortunately, it has been linked to religion," he remarked.

Slamming the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan, the Congress MP stated, "The BJP and this government are trying hard to erase Urdu from this country. However, despite their efforts, Urdu is spreading across the world."

In a directive issued on October 3 to DGP U.R. Sahoo, Bedam explained that the words and terms from the "Mughal era" are difficult for the new generation of police officials and the public to understand, leading to miscommunication.

He noted that post-Independence changes in education have made Hindi more prevalent, while Sanskrit was made the third language, adding that police recruits now struggle to understand Urdu, Arabic, and Persian words.

The state Home Minister also requested a proposal from the DGP to implement changes in police procedures.

According to the directive, terms like 'Adaam Pataa,' 'Khana Talashi,' and 'Bayaan Tahreer' will be replaced with simpler Hindi phrases such as 'Pata Nahi,' 'Jagah ki Talashi,' and 'Likhit Bayan.'

The move, according to Bedam, aims to make communication within the police system more comprehensible for the public and police personnel alike.