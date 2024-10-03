Volkswagen India introduces the Virtus GT Plus Sport and GT Line; along with a refreshed line structure offering: “More for Less”

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India today launched the much-awaited Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport that personify customer aspirations in a cool new aesthetically enhanced avatar. The Brand has also introduced an enhanced feature package for the Taigun GT Line while reinvigorating the line structure with the introduction of a new Highline Plus variant for both India 2.0 car lines.



Leading the clarion call for fans of the sedan body style, Volkswagen has continued to infuse excitement to the market with the Virtus becoming India’s No.1 sedan in its segment. Volkswagen has now enhanced the excitement with the launch of both the Virtus GT Line (6MT) and the Virtus GT Plus Sport (6MT) with prices starting from INR 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.



The Brand had previously showcased the black themed concept on the Virtus at its Annual Brand Conference earlier this year in March. Based on the highly popular sedan that was developed to exemplify the dynamic and powerful identity of the sedan body style, the Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport have further elevated the dynamism of the GT badge on this iconic sedan.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “India is a dynamic market where we have seen trends evolve rapidly and to stay competitive in this market, we have continued to amplify customer excitement with introductions such as GT Line and GT Plus Sport. With the quintessential car being a sedan body style, we are delighted by the stellar success of the Virtus. This sporty sedan now gets an evocative new avatar that caters to the discerning customers who are looking for differentiated aesthetics. With the repackaging of GT Line, we are also introducing more features that cater to the convenience needs of customers. The introduction of the Highline Plus variant gives us another opportunity to cater to customers looking for specific value and price

combinations.”



Virtus GT Line: Making the sporty appeal of the coveted ‘GT’ badge more accessible to sedan buyers, Volkswagen has launched the Virtus GT Line with a thrilling new feature package and aesthetic differentiation, making India’s No.1 premium sedan even more aspirational.



Volkswagen India has democratized the GT badge with the launch of the new Virtus GT Line powered by the 1.0l TSI engine (6-speed automatic and manual transmission). Making the feature package more exciting, the Virtus GT Line will get features such as Electric Sunroof, 20.32 cm Digital cockpit, 25.65 cm VW Play Touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, KESSY – Push button start stop, Auto dimming IRVM, Rain sensing wipers, Auto headlights and much more.



Ensuring enhanced customer confidence above the 5-Star GNCAP safety ratings, the Virtus GT Line will be offered with 6-Airbags as standard fitment. The Virtus GT Line will offer customers new features such as:



Exterior

Interior

• Blackened LED headlamps with LED DRL

• Blackened front grille

• 40.6 cm R16 ‘Razor’ black alloy wheels

• Electric sunroof

• KESSY – keyless entry and start-stop system

• GT Line badge on doors, boot lid

• Black coloured ORVMs

• Dark chrome door handle garnish

• Black design strip in front & rear

• Black coloured ‘VIRTUS’ letters on boot lid

• Signature LED tail lamps

• Glossy Black spoiler on boot lid

• Black coloured window bar • 6 Airbags

• ESC, ABS, EBD, TCS, BA, Muti-collision brakes

• Tyre pressure deflation warning

• Hill hold control

• Front & rear fog lamp

• 20.32 cm Digital cockpit

• 25.65 cm VW Play touchscreen infotainment

• Smart touch Climatronic AC

• Black coloured Interiors - headliner, sun-visors, grab handles, door trim

• Glossy black dashboard décor

• Red ambient lights

• Alu pedals

• Black leatherette + fabric seat upholstery with Gray stitching



Virtus GT Plus Sport: Catering to the aspirations of discerning customers that seek a combination of exceptional performance and exhilarating design, Volkswagen India has launched the new Virtus GT Plus Sport. This sedan has been designed to offer thrilling experiences for drivers and spectators alike. The Virtus GT Plus Sport is equipped with features such as 25.65 cm VW Play Touchscreen infotainment with amplifier and subwoofer, 20.32 cm Digital cockpit (instrument cluster), Electric Front Seats (Driver + Co-driver) - 1st in segment, Ventilated front seats, Auto Headlights, Rain sensing wipers and much more.



Amplifying the aspirations of discerning customers the Virtus GT Plus Sport will offer blisteringly quick performance, powered by the 1.5l TSI EVO petrol engine with 6-speed Manual and 7-speed DSG transmission options. The Virtus GT Plus Sport will feature aesthetic enhancements on both exterior and interior trims.



Exterior Enhancement

Interior Enhancement

• Front GT Logo in red colour

• Blackened LED headlamps

• Red coloured GT fender badge

• Red coloured GT badge on boot lid

• Aero-kit : Front bumper, rear bumper, side running board, rear diffuser

• Blackened front grille

• Black coloured ORVMs

• Black coloured window bar

• Dark chrome door handle garnish

• Black design strip in front

• Black coloured ‘VIRTUS’ letters on boot lid

• Black coloured rear design strip

• Glossy Black spoiler on boot lid

• Red coloured front brake callipers

• 40.6 cm R16 ‘Razor’ black alloy wheels

• Dual tone roof • Black coloured Interior

• Red coloured stitching on the steering wheel

• Red coloured stitching on the seat covers

• GT Clasp with Red Accent on Steering wheel

• Black coloured headliner

• Black coloured ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Pillars

• Glossy black dashboard décor

• Glossy black door handle décor

• Black grab-handles

• Black sun-visor, holders

• Black roof lamp housing

• Red ambient lights

• Alu pedals

• Black leatherette seat upholstery

Enhanced feature package on the Taigun GT Line: With the introduction of a new and more premium feature package on the debutant Virtus GT Line, the Brand has also upgraded the feature package for the Taigun GT Line that now offers features additions such as:



• 20.32 cm Digital cockpit

• Electric sunroof

• KESSY - Push button start stop

• Alu pedals

• Rain sensing wipers

• Auto dimming IRVM



New Highline Plus variant: Volkswagen India has introduced a new Highline Plus variant that will be powered by the 1.0l TSI petrol engine for both Taigun and Virtus. The new variant has been designed to offer customers an exciting new price point with a feature package that offers customers ‘More for Less’, with prices starting from INR 13.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Virtus Highline Plus (MT) and INR 14.26 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Taigun Highline Plus (MT). The key feature highlights of the Highline Plus variant includes:



• 20.32 cm Digital cockpit

• Auto dimming IRVM

• KESSY - Push button start stop

• Electric sunroof

• Auto Headlights

• Rain sensing wipers

• Auto coming/ leaving home lights



Further, the Taigun Topline and Virtus Topline trims get enhanced value with addition of the Digital sound package with amplifier and subwoofer as standard, offering enhanced entertainment on the go.



Chrome and Sport Offer Structure: With the launch of the Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport, Volkswagen India will now be offering both Taigun and Virtus across the Chrome and Sport offer structures. The new offer structure provides customers with unique design personas for each model line, catering to visual differentiation and appeal through aesthetic variations. Under the ‘Chrome’ offer structure, customers can choose a more sophisticated and elegant design language whereas the ‘Sport’ offer structure with its visually distinct ‘dark theme’ will appeal to enthusiasts and Customers looking for sporty aesthetics.



