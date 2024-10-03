Women’S T20 WC: SA To Don Jerseys With Embroidered Names Of Family & Close Friends

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) In a unique gesture, members of the South African squad will be sporting jerseys in the upcoming Women's T20 with the names of their family members and close friends intricately embroidered on them.

In a statement, South Africa said this initiative will allow players to keep a tangible reminder of home close to their hearts, even in the intensity of competition, as well as acknowledge and thank their broader community, support structures, loved ones, and the country for their unwavering support.

"Carrying a piece of home with me during the gives me strength. I know I'm not alone out there; my loved ones are with me in spirit," said skipper and opening batter Laura Wolvaardt, who will be captaining South Africa in an ICC event for the first time.

CSA said the players' shirts will bear the names of one to five individuals who hold special significance in their lives. These names will be on the inside of their shirt collars and bottom hems.

"It's such a special touch. When I look down and see the names of those most important to me, it reminds me to always give my best and remember those who have been there for me from day one," said wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta, who will pay tribute to her mom and Counsellor.

“It is so special to be able to honour those who have been with us on our playing journey. We also play for them," said left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa, who finished runners-up in the 2023 edition of the tournament on home soil, are in Group B of the upcoming tournament. They will open their campaign against 2016 champions West Indies in Dubai on Friday before playing against 2009 winners England in Sharjah. They will come back to Dubai to play Scotland and Bangladesh respectively.