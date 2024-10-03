(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, Meridian Gaming Brasil SPE LTDA (CNPJ: 56.195.600/0001-07), has successfully passed another crucial round of Brazil's exclusive licensing process for sports betting and iGaming.

As one of only 89 companies selected at the level, Meridian Gaming Brasil remains well-positioned to continue operating nationwide during the adaptation period, which extends until December 31, 2024.

This shortlist, released by the Brazilian of Finance, narrows the pool of companies eligible to operate in a market projected to reach around $2.2 billion in 2024. The Brazilian gambling industry is forecasted to generate $34 billion in sports betting turnover by 2028, with an onshore gross win of $2.8 billion, according to a report by the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

This licensing process will grant GMGI's subsidiary Meridianbet nationwide access to the Brazilian market, allowing the company to tap into the country's rapidly expanding market and reach a diverse and eager audience.

Meridian Gaming Brasil's proprietary platform, thoroughly tested for compliance, along with its robust marketing plans and responsible gambling standards and policies, have helped secure its place among the newly shortlisted operators.

Brian Goodman, CEO of Golden Matrix, commented, "Passing this additional round reaffirms Meridian Gaming Brasil's technological and operational leadership in the rapidly evolving Brazilian market. With our state-of-the-art platform, comprehensive marketing strategies and unwavering focus on responsible gambling, we are well-equipped to capture significant market share in what is forecasted to become one of the world's largest gaming markets.”

Meridianbet's application includes both sports betting and iGaming under Brazil's comprehensive licensing regime, positioning it as one of the few operators capable of offering a full suite of gaming experiences to Brazilian players.

For more information about the Brazilian licensing process or to view the official list of shortlisted companies, visit the Brazilian Ministry of Finance website at the following link .

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates regulated online sports betting and gaming sites.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). Words such as“strategy,”“expects,”“continues,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“would,”“will,”“estimates,”“intends,”“projects,”“goals,”“targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain the funding required to pay certain Meridianbet Group acquisition post-closing obligations, the terms of such funding, potential dilution caused thereby and/or covenants agreed to in connection therewith; potential lawsuits regarding the acquisition; dilution caused by the terms of the Note and Warrant, the Company's ability to pay amounts due under the Note and covenants associated therewith and penalties which could be due under the Note and securities purchase agreement for failure to comply with the terms thereof; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; the effect on the Company and its operations of the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict and the conflict in Israel, changing interest rates and inflation, and risks of recessions; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions and the availability of funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock, convertible securities and/or acquisitions; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company's expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company's expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company's reliance on its management; the fact that the sellers of the Meridianbet Group hold voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products and services, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company's operations and prospects; the Company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company's ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this press release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company's publicly-filed reports, including, but not limited to, under the“Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,”“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2024, and future periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10‐Q. These reports are available at .

