Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Minneapolis, MN

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Jessica MummMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new veterinarian has joined CodaPet's expanding network in Minneapolis, MN. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Jessica Mumm joins Dr. Keri Wasmoen to service Minneapolis, MN, and surrounding cities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.“It is my wish that every family in Minneapolis become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."Our pets are one of the few constants in our life. They play such a grounding role for us, with their unconditional love and support. It is truly the last loving decision we can make as their caretakers to help them pass peacefully, with dignity and respect. As a veterinarian who has helped with end-of-life care both in home and in a clinic, I have seen the many great benefits for Minnesotan families and their pets with the privacy of in-home services, where both are the most comfortable and relaxed in their own environment," says Dr. Jessica Mumm. Dr. Mumm grew up in Aurora, CO, with a lifelong love for animals. After earning degrees in Marketing and English from Drake University, she discovered her true passion for the human-animal bond while volunteering at a local animal shelter. This led her to pursue veterinary medicine, earning her DVM from Iowa State University in 2016. Dr. Mumm has since worked in various veterinary roles, including clinical practice, in-home end-of-life services, and mobile wellness clinics. After a break to work in veterinary training and education, she's excited to return to clinical practice, providing compassionate in-home care to families in her community.Dr. Mumm services Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Shakopee, Maple Grove, Stillwater, Prior Lake, Savage, Chaska, Champlin, Minnetonka, Hopkins, and other nearby cities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Minneapolis. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.2. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.3. Enhanced Emotional Support: In-home euthanasia provides an opportunity for pet owners to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a private and intimate setting. Being able to surround themselves with familiar surroundings and loved ones can offer emotional support during this difficult time. Additionally, having control over the environment allows owners to create a peaceful atmosphere that promotes healing and closure.4. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.5. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.7. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.8. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 80 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

