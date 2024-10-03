SSU Drones Hit Borysoglebsk Military Airfield At Night - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked warehouses with combat missiles, parking lots of SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft at the Borysoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

A source in the SSU told Ukrinform.

“At night, SSU drones, as well as those of the Special Forces and other defense forces, attacked warehouses with guided bombs, parking lots of SU-35 and SU-34 aircraft, as well as storage facilities at the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. From there, the enemy is actively bombing Ukrainian territories with the guided bombs,” the source said.

Video: SSU

According to him, the SSU continues to take active measures to reduce the enemy's ability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with fighter jets equipped with guided bombs. The demilitarization of Russian military airfields will continue, because the enemy should not feel at ease even on its own territory, the source said.

As reported, at night, Russians wrote in social networks about the work of air defense, flights of a large number of drones and powerful explosions and a fire near the Borysoglebsk airfield.

As reported by Ukrinform, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit the infrastructure of the Shaykovka military airfield in the Kaluga region (Russia), where TU-22M strategic aircraft are deployed and regularly fire on Ukraine.

Photo for illustration purposes