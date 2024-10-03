North Of Donetsk Region Will Be Left Without Water Supply For Indefinite Period Due To Shelling - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to massive enemy shelling, the north of Donetsk region will be left without water for an indefinite period.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“The north of Donetsk region will be left without water supply for an indefinite period. Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and nearby settlements, where about 260,000 people live, will have problems with water supply due to massive enemy shelling,” the post says.

It is noted that on September 28, the Russians critically damaged two facilities of the Water of Donbas utility, and, given the large amount of damage, there is no technical possibility of restoring the equipment.

The RMA informed that they are working with local authorities to establish alternative water supply options. Currently, industrial water is being temporarily supplied from the river water intake of the Water of Donbass utility.

As reported earlier, Donetsk is currently facing a catastrophic water supply situation - instead of normal water, swampy sludge is flowing from the taps of Donetsk residents.