Cash Logistics Market To Reach $45 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major cash logistics participants include Brink's Incorporated, Cash Logistik Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S Limited, GardaWorld, Global Security Logistic Co., Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The cash logistics market valuation is predicted to cross USD 45 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for secure and efficient cash management solutions in both developed and developing economies. For instance, Brink's launched its new brand BLUbeem by Brink's for its digital cash payment solutions. This product aims to revolutionize cash management by offering innovative solutions to streamline cash handling processes.

Financial inclusion initiatives in emerging markets are also significantly fueling the growth of the cash logistics market. Governments and financial institutions are striving to provide banking services to unbanked and underbanked populations, leading to the establishment of more ATMs and banking outlets in rural and remote areas. This expansion is essential for integrating these populations into the formal financial system.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The adoption of cash recycling ATMs is another notable trend in the cash logistics industry. These advanced machines can accept deposits, verify the authenticity of banknotes, and reuse these notes for subsequent withdrawals. This technology reduces the frequency of cash replenishments and collections, leading to lower operational costs and improved efficiency. Additionally, cash recycling ATMs enhance security by minimizing the amount of cash in transit and storage.

The overall cash logistics market is divided into services, mode of transit, end user, and region.

Based on mode of transit, the market is classified into roadways, railways, airways, and others. The roadways segment is expected to reach a value of over USD 20 billion by 2032. Roadways offer a widespread and flexible transportation network, making them a primary choice for cash logistics. This extensive network allows for efficient distribution of cash to various locations, including urban, suburban, and rural areas. Road transport is also more cost-effective compared to air or rail transport, particularly for short to medium distances.

The cash logistics market is divided into ATM services, cash-in-transit, cash management, and others. The cash-in-transit segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of over 5% between 2024 and 2032. As financial transactions and cash handling requirements grow, the need for secure and reliable cash transportation increases. Cash-in-transit services also provide essential security for the movement of cash between financial institutions, ATMs, and retail businesses for addressing concerns about theft and fraud.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America dominated the global cash logistics market in 2023, accounting for a share of over 35%. The region benefits from a well-developed financial infrastructure, which includes a high density of banking institutions and retail businesses requiring efficient cash handling solutions. Advanced technology adoption and high investments in security systems will further bolster the market while ensuring safe and efficient cash management.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360o synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Cash Logistics Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Vendor matrix

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Increasing cash transactions volume

3.8.1.2 Technological advancements in security

3.8.1.3 Expansion of financial inclusion

3.8.1.4 Growth in retail sector

3.8.1.5 Increasing number of ATMs

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High operational costs

3.8.2.2 Risk of theft and fraud

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.10.1 Supplier power

3.10.2 Buyer power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10.5 Industry rivalry

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Timber Logistics Market Size - By Service (Transportation, Warehousing and Storage, Inventory management, Customs Clearance and Documentation, Value-added Services), By Timber, By Mode of Transportation, By Application & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

Green Logistics Market Size - By Component (Solution, Service), By Mode (Road, Rail, Sea, Air, Intermodal), By End-use Industry & Forecast, 2024 - 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...