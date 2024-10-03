عربي


Azerbaijani Servicemen Fulfil Practical Shooting Exercises From Sniper Rifles

10/3/2024 5:11:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, practical shooting exercises were performed on shooting from sniper rifles, Azernews reports.

After delivering the safety rules to the servicemen, they fulfilled the required standards on taking the firing position and bringing the weapon into combat state.

Snipers professionally fulfilled the tasks on detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets following the precise aiming rules. The main objective of the training exercises is to increase the level of readiness of servicemen and further improve their practical skills and firing abilities.

AzerNews

