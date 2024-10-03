Azerbaijani Servicemen Fulfil Practical Shooting Exercises From Sniper Rifles
10/3/2024
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the training plan for 2024, practical
shooting exercises were performed on shooting from sniper rifles,
Azernews reports.
After delivering the safety rules to the servicemen, they
fulfilled the required standards on taking the firing position and
bringing the weapon into combat state.
Snipers professionally fulfilled the tasks on detecting and
destroying imaginary enemy targets following the precise aiming
rules. The main objective of the training exercises is to increase
the level of readiness of servicemen and further improve their
practical skills and firing abilities.
