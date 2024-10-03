Baku Hosts International Conference Dedicated To France's Neocolonialism Policy In Africa
Date
10/3/2024 5:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The international conference on "France's Neocolonialism Policy
in Africa" has commenced in Baku, Azernews
reports.
The event is organized with the support of the Baku Initiative
Group (BIG).
Participants in the conference include representatives from
African countries, particularly Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon,
Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania,
Zimbabwe, Niger, France, and the French-administered Mayotte
Island.
One of the notable participants is Kemi Seba, a prominent
activist and the head of the NGO "URGENCES PANAFRICANISTES." K.
Seba is recognized as a symbolic leader of the movement for African
independence and sovereignty and is an active opponent of
neocolonialism. He is also one of the main critics of French
neocolonialism.
Born in Strasbourg, France, in 1981, K. Seba was stripped of his
French citizenship in 2024 after openly criticizing the French
government for the damage caused to African countries by France's
colonial policies and for supporting independence movements in
France's overseas territories.
French authorities have arrested K. Seba multiple times in
attempts to force him to retract his right-wing positions.
In response to losing his French citizenship, the president of
Niger appointed K. Seba as a special advisor, and several African
countries have granted him a diplomatic passport.
K. Seba has a large following on various social media platforms,
with 1.3 million followers on Facebook, 370,000 on TikTok, 306,000
on Instagram, 280,000 on X (formerly Twitter), and 230,000 on
YouTube.
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.