Baku Hosts International Conference Dedicated To France's Neocolonialism Policy In Africa

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The international on "France's Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" has commenced in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is organized with the support of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

Participants in the conference include representatives from African countries, particularly Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, the Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Niger, France, and the French-administered Mayotte Island.

One of the notable participants is Kemi Seba, a prominent activist and the head of the NGO "URGENCES PANAFRICANISTES." K. Seba is recognized as a symbolic leader of the movement for African independence and sovereignty and is an active opponent of neocolonialism. He is also one of the main critics of French neocolonialism.

Born in Strasbourg, France, in 1981, K. Seba was stripped of his French citizenship in 2024 after openly criticizing the French government for the damage caused to African countries by France's colonial policies and for supporting independence movements in France's overseas territories.

French authorities have arrested K. Seba multiple times in attempts to force him to retract his right-wing positions.

In response to losing his French citizenship, the president of Niger appointed K. Seba as a special advisor, and several African countries have granted him a diplomatic passport.

K. Seba has a large following on various social media platforms, with 1.3 million followers on Facebook, 370,000 on TikTok, 306,000 on Instagram, 280,000 on X (formerly Twitter), and 230,000 on YouTube.