Türkiye's AK Party government actively works to address concerns of Syriacs

(MENAFN) Türkiye's AK Party is actively addressing the concerns of Syriacs within the country, as highlighted by Suleyman Akguc, the vice president of the World Syriac Union, during a recent meeting in Södertalje, Sweden. Akguc, alongside AK Party Vice Chairman of Foreign Affairs Zafer Sirakaya and Türkiye's Ambassador to Sweden, Yonet Can Tezel, gathered at St. Aphrem Cathedral to discuss the issues faced by the Syriac community. Akguc praised the AK Party for its efforts, stating, "I have seen many governments, and I sincerely say from the heart that I have not seen a government that solves the issues of minorities as much as this government."



During the meeting, Yusuf Atac, the Metropolitan Assistant of the Swedish Syriac St. Aphrem Cathedral, also acknowledged the positive contributions of the Turkish government towards the Syriac community in recent years. He expressed gratitude towards President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish state institutions, noting their support in protecting churches and foundations associated with the Syriacs in Türkiye. "Thank you very much for standing behind us," Atac remarked, highlighting the significance of this support in fostering a sense of security for the community.



Zafer Sirakaya conveyed President Erdogan's greetings to the attendees and emphasized the importance of engaging with various segments of the Turkish community in Sweden, including the Syriac population. He assured those present that the AK Party is committed to addressing all issues pertinent to the Syriac community, expressing hopes of hosting them in the Turkish Parliament soon and arranging further discussions with the Speaker of the Parliament.



Following the meeting, Sirakaya and his delegation visited the Södertalje St. Jacob Syriac Church, where Johannen Lahdo, the metropolitan of the church, expressed his appreciation for President Erdogan's administration. Lahdo noted that many of the longstanding issues concerning the Syriacs in Türkiye have seen resolution in recent years, further illustrating the government's commitment to supporting minority communities within the country.

