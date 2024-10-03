US describes Israel's barring of UN head as unproductive

(MENAFN) The United States has expressed criticism of Israel's recent decision to declare UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "persona non grata" and prohibit his entry into the country, deeming the action unproductive. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller responded to inquiries regarding this development, stating, “We don't find that step to be productive in any way.” He emphasized that Israel should maintain an open line of communication with the United Nations, and actions like this do not contribute positively to Israel's international standing.



The announcement of Guterres' status as persona non grata by Israel came after he called for an urgent de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz justified the move by asserting that Guterres failed to "unequivocally condemn" Iran for its recent missile strikes against Israel. This justification highlights the ongoing complexities in the region, where diplomatic language and military actions are closely intertwined.



Following the missile attacks, Guterres condemned the escalation of violence, stating, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation," and called for an immediate cease-fire. His remarks reflect the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to mitigate the ongoing conflict and prevent further loss of life. However, Israel's reaction to his statements indicates a growing frustration with the UN's approach to the crisis.



The tensions surrounding this situation illustrate the challenging dynamics between Israel and international entities like the UN, particularly during periods of heightened conflict. The U.S. response underscores the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation in addressing the complex issues facing the region, suggesting that Israel may benefit from maintaining relationships with global institutions rather than isolating itself through such unilateral actions.

