Viral Video: Indigo Pilot Refuses To Fly Flight As It Exceeds Duty Time Limits Company Issues Statement

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of IndiGo flight from Pune to Bengaluru has gone viral on social media. The video posted on X stated that the flight to Bengaluru was delayed for five hours after the pilot refused to operate the flight, stating that he had reached the limit of his duty hours.





In the viral vide , the are seen gathering in the flight and raising questions about the delay. In next part of the video, the passengers ask the pilot to explain about the situation, but they receive no response as the pilot shuts the cockpit door. A woman in the background is also heard saying,“So this is how they close the door because they have no answer.”





As the video went viral on social media, the budget airline, has now released a statement regarding the same. In a statement, it said,“Flight 6E 361 scheduled to operate from Pune to Bengaluru on September 24, 2024, was delayed due to operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations. Customers were kept informed about the delay and our team was available throughout the duration to assist customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” as quoted by media reports.

In the video shared by the user , several users have repsonded slamming the airline, however, an aviation expert Sanjay Lazar has explained the situation saying that,“Do understand that Pilot & Crew duty time limits are set by regulators Worldwide - for the safety of the passengers. It's not like a factory where workers can clock in & out when needed. The pilots CANT exceed their Duty limits as it invites penalty from the DGCA including implications for their license. Incidentally unauthorised extensions of FDTL will also invalidate your flight insurance as an airline or as a flying passenger. So in the interests of flight safety, the pilot knows what he is doing, please let him be. He didn't cause the delay!!”