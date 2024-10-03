Imran Khan Spewing Hate And Division, Acting Like Central Asian Invaders: Nawaz Sharif

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Oct 3 (IANS) Slamming him for trying to provoke a clash between the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab on the basis of ethnicity, former Pakistan Prime Nawaz Sharif, head of party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), has said that his arch political rival and former Premier Imran Khan is acting like "Central Asian invaders" who used to repeatedly attack the Punjab region in ancient times.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Sharif said: "You (Imran Khan) are behaving like the invaders from Central Asia who used to attack Punjab in ancient times. Instead of inciting the people of KP to invade Punjab, you should focus on serving them. Those who follow him like sheep and goats, should ask him what happened to the five million houses he promised during his tenure".

Nawaz Sharif emphasised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party headed by Imran Khan has failed to meet expectations of people as their only focus is on protests and organising street riots.

He also recalled statements made by Imran Khan during the 126-day long protest sit-in held by PTI and Tahirul Qadri's Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in front of the parliament during his tenure as PM.

"He said he would drag me by the noose around my neck. Such arrogance! Learn humility and fear God. You reap what you sow," said Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif's comments come in the wake of open threats issued by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur who was furious after his convoy was stopped yet again by the Punjab government from reaching PTI's protest rally in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Gandapur stated that he will no longer tolerate the authorities of the Punjab government, who block his routes and bar him from entering the Punjab province. He mentioned that if bullets were fired upon him and his supporters, then they would also respond with bullets this time.

Gandapur has been issuing serious threats and statements, drawing a confrontational line between the Pashtuns of KP and the Punjabis of Punjab province while lashing out at Punjab CM and Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

"Enough is enough! This fake Punjab and the Federal government of thieves and corrupts will no longer be allowed to assault our people. I want to tell this to you (Punjab govt), when I will come to address the people in Punjab, I will come with my full gear and support. This time, if you fire tear gas and gunfire on my people, it will be responded with double force. If you fire one bullet on us, we will fire three back at you. And when I come, even your father cannot stop me," said Gandapur.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM also called for a "revolution", threatening Maryam Nawaz Sharif that she had no idea "what Pashtuns can do to Punjabi police".

On the other hand, the Punjab provincial government dared Gandapur to enter the provincial territory, saying that he will be arrested and charged in cases related to incitement to violence and riots.

"I challenge you to enter Punjab, Ali Amin Gandapur. I dare you to cross the Attock bridge once. Then you will see what we do with you," said Punjab province's Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

"I want to tell this clearly to Gandapur. Your threats of spreading anarchy and violence will not be allowed in the Punjab province. Your big mouth spews filth every day. If you dare to do any such misadventure in Punjab province, your moustaches will be cut and fixed somewhere else," added PML-N's senator Talal Chaudhry.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also took a dig at Imran Khan, PTI and Gandapur stating, "We are working hard here, but some people are busy spreading chaos. Has the person sitting in Adiala jail (Imran Khan) ever said that the people of KP need better facilities? Has there even been a message from jail saying, give them health cards? No, it's always been about setting things on fire. Political activities may be allowed, but terrorism definitely not," the Punjab CM said.