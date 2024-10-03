North-South Korea In A Missile-Building Test Of Nerves

(MENAFN- Asia Times) North and South Korea are bidding to upstage each other by building ever-larger missiles, with Seoul threatening to take out Pyongyang's leadership while North Korea aims to shatter US extended deterrence guarantees for South Korea.



Last month, 38North reported that North Korea released a photo of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un standing next to a new road-mobile missile launcher chassis with at least 12 axles, suggesting it is longer than the previous 11-axle Transporter-Erector Launcher (TEL) used for the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

38North notes that the development indicates North Korea's ongoing commitment to road-mobile missile deployment. It notes that the new chassis could be associated with a longer ICBM or a space-launch vehicle (SLV), although the limited information does not confirm its authenticity or specific use.

However, the source says the vehicle's layout and military paint job suggest it is intended for a new type of ballistic missile TEL, potentially enhancing North Korea's missile capabilities. It notes that the development underscores North Korea's ability to produce its TELs and its strategic focus on advancing its missile technology.

38North says that the new TEL's purpose and deployment are still uncertain as more information and potential flight testing are needed, but it may support a larger payload, multiple warheads or decoys to improve the missile's range and effectiveness.

The new TEL could be used as a launcher for a follow-on design for North Korea's Hwasong-18 ICBM. 38North noted in December 2023 that the Hwasong-18's solid-propellant design offers easier field operation, reduced support vehicle requirements and enhanced concealment, making it more reliable and survivable.

38North notes that the Hwasong-18's potential range of up to 15,000 kilometers on a non-lofted trajectory could reach anywhere in the continental US, depending on payload weight. While the exact number of Hwasong-18 missiles and their production rate remains unknown, the missile is expected to augment, not replace, North Korea's existing ICBM arsenal.