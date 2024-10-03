Mexican Soldiers Kill Six After Firing On Migrant Truck

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Mexican of Defense announced that six refugees were killed and ten others after Mexican opened fire on a vehicle carrying refugees.

The ministry reported in a statement on Wednesday, October 2, that the incident occurred on Tuesday night in the city of Huixla, located in southwestern Mexico.

According to the statement, the vehicle carried 33 refugees who had entered Mexico from northern Guatemala.

The Mexican Ministry of Defense stated that the refugees were citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, Egypt, and India.

The statement also mentioned that two vehicles resembling those used by criminal gangs were accompanying the vehicle carrying the refugees.

This incident highlights the ongoing danger faced by thousands of refugees each year as they attempt to travel through illegal routes, often losing their lives along the way.

According to reports from the International Organization for Migration, over the past decade, more than 63,000 people have died or gone missing before reaching their final destination.

Mexico, along with the United States, is one of the main routes for a vast influx of refugees from various countries, including Afghanistan, as they aim to reach Central and South America.

The tragic event underscores the dangerous reality that refugees face when trying to cross borders, often risking their lives on perilous journeys. The situation serves as a grim reminder of the human cost of migration crises, as thousands of individuals continue to seek safety and better opportunities, many never reaching their intended destinations.

