MUDA Scam: Fresh Trouble Mounts For Siddaramaiah, New Complaint Filed Against Karnataka CM For 'Destroying' Evidence
Date
10/3/2024 5:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) MUDA scam: A new complaint was filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. The complainant accused them of“destroying evidence related to 14 land sites in the MUDA case”.
The complaint was filed by one Pradeep Kumar, news agency ANI reported. He sought probe and registration of a case for evidence tampering against Siddaramaiah and others.
The CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah is also mentioned in the complaint, ANI reported.
