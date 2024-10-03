Chief of Türkiye's TEKNOFEST warns misuse of AI’s potential threatens civilians’ lives

(MENAFN) Selcuk Bayraktar, head of the T3 Foundation and organizer of Türkiye's premier tech event TEKNOFEST, expressed grave concerns regarding the current trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI) during a recent event in Adana, southern Türkiye. He emphasized that while AI possesses enormous potential to enhance humanity's future, its most prevalent application today is for destructive purposes that threaten civilian lives. Drawing a parallel to the historical misuse of nuclear energy, he pointed out that, despite its capacity to provide clean energy and combat climate change, the was first harnessed to create atomic bombs. Bayraktar cautioned that AI is following a similar path, being exploited for lethal ends rather than beneficial innovations.



Bayraktar provided disturbing examples to illustrate the dangers associated with the misuse of AI, referencing a shocking incident from last September in Lebanon, where pager and wireless communication devices were detonated—an act that both Beirut and Hezbollah attributed to Israel. He described such actions as "monstrous acts of terrorism," where everyday objects like phones and headphones were weaponized to inflict harm on civilians. Bayraktar vehemently condemned the use of AI technologies in warfare, stating, “It is unacceptable for AI to be used to kill swaddling babies, and as TEKNOFEST, we will stand against this.”



Reflecting on the current global landscape, Bayraktar quoted philosopher Antonio Gramsci, saying, “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.” This quote underscores his belief that the prevailing international order is increasingly defined by power, violence, and cruelty, overshadowing ideals of peace, justice, and compassion. He expressed deep concern about the moral and ethical implications of such a world, where technologies meant to advance society can also serve as instruments of destruction.



Bayraktar’s comments extended to the tragic situation in Gaza, where he highlighted the horrific toll on innocent lives, particularly children and babies. He lamented that the global community appears to be passive in the face of such atrocities, criticizing international institutions like the United Nations for failing to uphold their mission of peace and justice. He pointed to the deterioration of fundamental principles, such as those enshrined in the Declaration of Human Rights and the Geneva Convention, as alarming signs of a world that seems to be abandoning its ethical foundations in favor of conflict and violence.

