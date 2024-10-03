Lulu Partners With QCS For Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket has once again demonstrated its commitment to community well-being by supporting the“Strides in Pink” campaign launched by the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) on October 1, 2024. This initiative aims to raise awareness about breast cancer throughout October, globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of its support, Lulu Hypermarket has introduced the“Shop and Donate” campaign, where a portion of the proceeds from over 1,000 selected products will be donated to support QCS's breast cancer awareness programmes. According to a statement issued by Lulu,“This contribution is a reflection of Lulu Hypermarket's Corporate Social Responsibility and its ongoing efforts to align with Qatar's National Vision 2030.”

In line with the campaign, Lulu showroom staff have embraced the symbolic pink ribbon, a global emblem of breast cancer awareness, to engage with customers and promote the importance of early detection and adopting a healthy lifestyle as preventive measures. The pink ribbon serves as a visual reminder of the critical need for awareness to encourage more individuals to prioritise their health.

General manager of QCS Mona Ashkanani expressed appreciation for Lulu's continued support, stating,“This initiative is another significant contribution from Lulu Hypermarket in helping QCS achieve its vision of becoming a community partnership platform, positioning Qatar as a leader in cancer prevention and control. Through our collaboration with partners like Lulu, we aim to educate, support, and advocate for individuals affected by cancer, while advancing professional development and research in the field.”

She also thanked Lulu's management and staff for their unwavering commitment to supporting patients who cannot afford the costs of cancer treatment, thereby alleviating their financial burden. As part of the cooperation, QCS will be present in Lulu stores throughout the month to engage with shoppers, share information about the campaign, and encourage early screening. In last year's campaign, Lulu Hypermarket's efforts led to a donation of QR125,000 to QCS from the sales of selected products, further highlighting its dedication to cancer awareness and support.

Lulu's long-standing partnership with QCS is a testament to its deep-rooted responsibility to the health and well-being of the community.

By supporting this campaign, Lulu Hypermarket continues to play a pivotal role in the fight against breast cancer, driving awareness, and contributing to the ongoing efforts to make Qatar a leader in cancer prevention.