(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's confidently asserts its readiness to meet the demands of data centers and artificial intelligence over the next 15 years.



Alexandre Silveira, of Mines and Energy, made this declaration at the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Foz do Iguaçú.



Silveira emphasized Brazil's progress in diversifying its clean energy matrix. He predicted that AI-driven data centers would triple current energy demand, a challenge Brazil claims to be prepared for.



The minister highlighted the importance of interconnecting Brazil's electrical system and modernizing energy distribution.



Brazil proposed a global energy transition fund at the G20 meeting. This fund would be financed by the oil and gas industry.







Silveira stated that Brazil would continue producing oil and gas while global demand persists. The minister also promoted the "Fuel of the Future" bill.



This legislation aims to finance the renewable energy industry . Silveira expressed Brazil's desire to export sustainability through manufactured goods, creating jobs and combating inequality.



Brazil's energy strategy focuses on integrating new energy sources like solar and wind into the electrical system.



The government aims to ensure stability and efficiency in the power grid. This approach aligns with Brazil's commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.



The G20 ministerial meeting will generate proposals for the presidential summit in Rio de Janeiro this November.



Brazil's energy plans reflect its ambition to lead in sustainable development while addressing global environmental concerns.



Brazil Claims Energy Readiness for A.I. and Data Center Boom

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108742097