Qtable Supplies Merchandise For Tom Tugendhat MP's Centre-Stage Appearance In Birmingham
Date
10/3/2024 3:12:43 AM
(MENAFN- Pressat)
Birmingham, UK – October 2024 – Qtable ,
the trusted name in branded gifts and merchandise, is proud to have
supplied the latest merchandise for Tom Tugendhat MP, who is fast
becoming a prominent figure in UK Politics and a future leader of the
Conservative Party.
Taking centre stage at a recent press
conference, Tugendhat was seen showcasing custom-designed merchandise
from Qtable, including branded cups and T-shirts. These items were
prominently displayed in the widely circulated video shared on his
official X (formerly Twitter) account, which drew significant attention
from both the media and his followers.
Qtable was tasked with
turning this project around in under 24 hours, delivering high-quality
merchandise that aligned with the Conservative MP's professional brand.
From conceptualising the designs to the final product, Qtable's rapid
response ensured a seamless execution under tight deadlines, further
demonstrating our commitment to providing swift, reliable, and top-tier
merchandise solutions.
The
eye-catching merchandise, which can be seen in the gallery below,
includes the distinctive branded cups and T-shirts, showcasing the fine
attention to detail that Qtable is known for. Our team worked closely
with Tugendhat's representatives and advisors, including Theo Mirfin to
ensure that every element was on-brand and reflective of his position as
a key political figure.
As we continue to support high-profile clients with our diverse range of branded merchandise ,
Qtable remains committed to excellence, innovation, and timely
delivery. Stay tuned for more exciting projects, as we continue to help
our clients make lasting impressions through bespoke merchandise.
For
more information about Qtable's services or to inquire about custom
merchandise for your business, please contact us through our website:
MENAFN03102024004644010603ID1108742052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.