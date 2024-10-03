Dubai Miracle Garden holds out captivating bouquet of new attractions for visitors as it rings in Season 13

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Dubai Miracle Garden, the largest natural flower-themed garden in the world and a Guinness World Record holder, is ready to welcome visitors once again for its highly anticipated 13th season. Known for its vibrant floral displays and record-breaking installations, Dubai Miracle Garden has enchanted millions of visitors since it first opened. Marking its 13th season, the garden showcases an even more magical experience, complete with new attractions and enhancements that are sure to stir the imagination of visitors young and old alike.

Spread over 72,000 square metres, Dubai Miracle Garden will showcase more than 150 million blooming flowers arranged in breathtaking designs. These floral sculptures, ranging from towering castles to intricately designed characters, transform the garden into a world of colour, fragrance, and creativity. Each year, the garden unveils fresh concepts, and this year’s theme, ‘A World of Imagination,’ encourages guests to explore fantastical floral landscapes that transport them to a realm of wonder and joy.

As visitors stroll through the colourful paths, they’ll encounter new floral masterpieces that blend art, nature, and technology. Sheikh Theyab Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer behind Dubai Miracle Garden, said: “We warmly invite all our visitors to join us this year and immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Dubai Miracle Garden. As you explore our garden, we hope you experience a magical and unforgettable time, filled with wonder and inspiration.”

Innovative new attractions for 2024/2025

Dubai Miracle Garden is continuously evolving, and this season is no exception. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, CEO of Dubai Miracle Garden, shared his excitement given the unveiling of several new attractions: “As we enter our 13th season, we’re thrilled to unveil a host of new features and improvements that will enhance the overall experience for our visitors. Our goal is to continuously evolve and offer unique experiences that resonate with both our local community and international visitors.”

Here are the highlights of some of the exciting new attractions and upgrades visitors can look forward to this season:

• Miniature golf course: A beautifully designed floral-themed miniature golf course, perfect for family fun. This whimsical addition blends the garden’s signature floral displays with a playful twist, offering a delightful new way to experience the garden.

• Revamped shopping experience: The garden’s retail area has been completely redesigned, offering a wide range of souvenirs, handicrafts, and local products. Visitors can now bring home a piece of Dubai Miracle Garden with them, from floral-themed keepsakes to artisanal goods crafted by local artists.

• Expanded dining options: For those seeking to indulge their taste buds, the garden now offers an expanded array of dining options, featuring a range of local and international cuisines. Whether seeking a quick snack or a full meal, the garden’s eateries cater to every palate.

• Refreshed facilities: All facilities within the garden have been upgraded to ensure improved visitor comfort. These enhancements include additional restrooms, more seating areas, and shaded rest spots for when the day gets warm.

• Automated gates: To streamline the entry process, Dubai Miracle Garden has introduced new automated gates, ensuring smoother, faster access for visitors. This technological upgrade aims to reduce waiting times and enhance overall guest satisfaction.



Refreshed favourites

While Dubai Miracle Garden is always innovating, many fan-favourite attractions will also return this season with exciting updates. These floral installations have been updated with new designs, ensuring that even repeat visitors will find something new to marvel at.

• Emirates A380: The world’s largest floral installation of an Airbus A380 aircraft, will return to dazzle guests with its size and detail. This perennial favourite continues to captivate the imagination of aviation enthusiasts, and flower lovers alike.

• Floral castle: Offering panoramic views, the magnificent floral castle will once again be a centrepiece of the attractions, adorned with millions of vibrant blooms.

• Interactive light show: One of the garden’s most popular night-time features, the interactive light show, has been revamped to include more immersive elements. Visitors can now experience a dazzling display that combines flowers, lights, and music for a multisensory spectacle.

• Floral clock: This iconic feature has been redesigned with new varieties of flowers and now includes a digital time display, blending the old with the new for a modern twist on a classic attraction.

• Smurfs Village: Perfect for younger visitors, the whimsical Smurfs Village returns with its life-sized mushroom houses and playful activities. This charming, family-friendly area offers plenty of opportunities for fun and photo taking.

Commitment to sustainability

As Dubai continues its journey toward becoming a more sustainable city, Dubai Miracle Garden is proud to play its part in environmental conservation. The garden has introduced several eco-friendly initiatives this season to align with Dubai’s broader sustainability goals:

• Advanced irrigation systems: These cutting-edge systems have been installed throughout the garden to help reduce water consumption, ensuring that the flowers remain lush and vibrant without wasting precious resources.

• Solar-powered lighting: Dubai Miracle Garden has implemented solar-powered lighting throughout the park, reducing the garden’s carbon footprint while providing a beautiful and energy-efficient lighting solution.

• Recycling programme: The garden has also launched a recycling programme to repurpose organic waste into compost, which will be used to nourish the flowers in future seasons.

Enhanced visitor experience

To make each visit even more enjoyable, Dubai Miracle Garden has introduced a range of new amenities designed to improve guest comfort. A newly launched mobile app offers easy navigation, real-time information, and ease of purchasing tickets, while additional shaded areas and misting systems ensure a more comfortable experience on warmer days.

Ticketing information and opening hours

Dubai Miracle Garden will be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm on weekdays, and from 9 am to 11 pm on weekends and public holidays. Ticket prices are as follows:

• Regular tickets: AED 100 for adults.

• Children (3-12 years): AED 85.

• Free entry: for children under 3.







