Sandeep Marwah Calls For Preservation Of Culture And Heritage At Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Meeting

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a focused discussion with the members of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, underscored the vital importance of preserving culture and heritage as the cornerstone of national strength. The meeting, held to review the preparations for the upcoming Ayodhya Ki Ramleela, was a testament to the commitment of cultural custodians in passing down traditions to future generations.



“The strength of any nation lies in its culture,” stated Dr. Marwah.“It is imperative that we save our culture and heritage, ensuring that our traditions and systems are passed on to the next generation. I am particularly pleased that AAFTian Bobby Malik has taken the initiative to start Ramleela at Ayodhya. This year marks the sixth time it will be performed, and it promises to be a grand event.”



In recognition of Dr. Marwah's unwavering dedication to the promotion of art and culture, and his role as a patron of the Ramleela organization, the entire team of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela honored him with a special memento. Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude for the honor, remarking,“I am thankful to the managing committee of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela for honoring me; it feels like blessings from Lord Ram.”





